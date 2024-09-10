BC SPCA fundraiser lets top donor pets star on limited-edition beer labels

All proceeds will go towards programs assisting animals in need

Do you think your pet deserves to be a provincial celebrity? If so, BC SPCA could launch your beloved furry companion into stardom by featuring them on a beer label.

As part of their second 'Make My Pet a Yellow Dog Brewing Star' fundraiser, the organization is seeking donations in exchange for featuring the top four donors' pet’s faces and names on a limited-edition beer.

Starting earlier this month, the SPCA, in partnership with Yellow Dog Brewing, invites animal lovers to raise as much money as possible before Sept. 22.

The top three fundraisers will land one of four spots to have their pet featured on a four-pack of limited-edition Yellow Dog Brewing Beer. The last spot will be awarded through a draw for participants who raise $100 or more.

The winners and three runners-up will get a pair of custom glasses with their pet’s face on them in artistic full colour, as well as Yellow Dog Brewing beer and other rewards.

Last year’s contestant Chosica was the top fundraiser and made her pet Mickey the first-ever cat to be showcased on a label.

“The animals at the BC SPCA are the true winners of the contest,” she said. “Mickey and I wanted to encourage the owners of all types of pets and all animal lovers to participate.”

The contest beer will be sold across the province. Funds from the contest support the work of the BC SPCA and will go towards providing rescue, shelter, medical care, spay and neuter services, adoption, advocacy and educational programs to assist animals in need.

The contest ends on Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. and is open to people ages 19 and over. For full contest details, visit the “Make My Pet a Yellow Dog Brewing Star” contest website at gogophotocontest.com/bcspcapetstar.