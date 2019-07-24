BC SPCA halves the cost to adopt a cat

Often overlooked adults need homes too

Cue the cats.

Throughout the province, adoption is half price for adult cats at the BC SPCA from July 27 to Aug. 2.

“At this time of year our shelters are always very full, and we have also rescued a large number of cats through cruelty investigations recently, so we’d love to find good homes for as many cats as possible during our half-price event,” says Lorie Chortyk, the BC SPCA’s general manager of communications.”

The goal is to find homes for some adult felines who can be overlooked during kitten season it also frees up space in SPCA shelters.

READ ALSO: Don’t drive with pets in the back of your truck

“Taking an adult cat home offers many benefits,” adds Chortyk. “Older cats tend to be calmer and their personalities have developed so it allows us to make the best match with their potential new guardians.”

The event is sponsored by the BC SPCA cat and dog food supplier.“We’re thrilled to support these adult cats who deserve to find their forever family,” says says Jenn Porter, general manager of Hill’s Pet Nutrition Canada.

Those interested in adopting an adult can can visit adopt.spca.bc.ca to view adoptable animals.

READ ALSO: BC SPCA has new plan to decrease the number of animals in its care


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
BC SPCA halves the cost to adopt a cat

