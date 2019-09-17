BC SPCA members are investigating after three adult dogs were found dead in a ditch in Prince George, each suffering from gunshot wounds to their heads. (BC SPCA photo)

BC SPCA investigating after three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

The BC SPCA is investigating a disturbing incident after three small dogs were shot and left to die in a ditch in Prince George.

The three adult dogs, including a black French bulldog, a fawn-coloured pug and a black and tan minisature pincher, were found near the intersection of Damms Road and Willow Cale Road on Monday, the BC SPCA said in a news release Tuesday.

All three animals appear to have died from gunshot wounds to the head, the animal welfare organization said, and their bodies have been sent to a forensic pathologist to be further tested.

ALSO READ: Five hedgehogs quickly adopted after being left at BC SPCA

“The dogs appeared to be in good condition and well-cared for, so it is confusing that they would have been killed in such as disturbing manner,” said Dr. Teresa Cook, the BC SPCA’s regional manager of cruelty investigations for northern B.C.

Anyone with information is being urged to call the organization’s provincial call centre at 1-855-622-7722.

