BC SPCA rescues 31 emaciated, neglected dogs from Clearwater property

BC SPCA rescue 31 dogs in Clearwater under animal protection act

31 dogs were rescued on Thurs. Feb. 15 from a breeder in Clearwater found in unsanitary conditions with some of the dogs suffering a number of health issues which also included being fearful of humans. (Photo by: BC SPCA)

A Clearwater breeder is said to have had a large number of emaciated, frightened and neglected dogs, according to the BC SPCA. On Feb. 15, the BC SPCA apprehended 31 dogs from the breeder’s property in Clearwater.

The dogs include dachshunds, poodles, miniature Schnauzers and various poodle-mix breeds, all of varying ages. The dogs were surrendered by their owner after an animal cruelty investigation was conducted by the BC SPCA.

Eileen Drever, senior officer, protection, and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA, spoke to Black Press on Tues. Feb. 20.

“We will definitely be recommending charges against this individual. This type of breeder doesn’t care. They just want to line their pockets. These dogs are all very very fearful displaying repetitive behaviours. These dogs were bred for profit. We want to make sure we put individuals like this out of business.”

Drever explained that the dogs were owned by an irresponsible breeder who was keeping them in a dark building without adequate heating or bedding for the dogs.

“It was very unsanitary with an overwhelming ammonia smell,” said Drever. “The owners were not providing them with the necessary veterinary care, enrichment or socialization they desperately needed.”

One of the dogs, a senior dachshund, had an abdominal mass that was so large, it was dragging on the ground. The owner had not taken the dog to a veterinarian for care. Unfortunately, when the dog was examined by a veterinarian during the BC SPCA’s intake process, it was determined that the mass was a tumour that had metastasized. Because of the dog’s age and the late stage of the disease, there was nothing that could be done and was humanely euthanized to relieve the animal’s distress.

“This is an incredibly sad situation all around,” said Drever. “These dogs were treated as commodities and are not only dealing with physical health issues but are suffering psychologically,” says Drever. “

The dogs are extremely fearful and many couldn’t be touched by the animal care attendants or vets.

“The dogs cowered in fear when the owner came near,” she added.

BC SPCA staff have been noticing repetitive behaviours in the dogs like pacing back and forth in their kennels, a sign of a lack of mental stimulation.

Drever said that this is another reminder to people considering purchasing a dog from a breeder to do their homework.

“This breeder was meeting with potential buyers in parking lots, which is a red flag that the animals are not being adequately cared for,” she said. “If they won’t let you visit the dogs where they are being housed, don’t purchase a dog from them.”

It is not known at this time when the dogs will be available for adoption as they will require extensive rehabilitation efforts. The BC SPCA will be recommending charges.

If you can help these dogs and other animals in need at the BC SPCA, please make a donation today at https://spca.bc.ca/emergency-alert/.