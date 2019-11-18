Meow Meow is a nine-year-old tabby currently recovering at the Alberni-Clayoquot SPCA branch after being attacked by a stray dog. SUBMITTED PHOTO

BC SPCA seeks help after senior cat attacked by dog twice

Nine-year-old tabby named Meow Meow will need her front leg amputated

The BC SPCA’s Alberni-Clayoquot Branch is seeking help with medical costs for a nine-year-old tabby called Meow Meow, who has been attacked by a stray dog for a second time.

Meow Meow endured a tail amputation a few years ago after being attacked by another stray dog, and now she will need surgery to have her front leg amputated.

“Even though she has been traumatized, Meow Meow still remains comfortable with other cats and dogs,” said Alberni-Clayoquot branch manager Sam Sattar. “She’s a lovely cat with lots of personality at nine years of age.”

Once Meow Meow has her surgery, she will need about a month to recover before she’s ready to be adopted and enjoy her golden years as an indoor cat. Her medical and costs of care are expected to reach $2,223.

To help Meow Meow, and other animals in need at the Alberni-Clayoquot SPCA, please visit spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency or visit the branch at 4936 Broughton Street, Port Alberni, 250.723.5269.

 

Meow Meow is a nine-year-old tabby currently recovering at the Alberni-Clayoquot SPCA branch after being attacked by a stray dog. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Previous story
Striking Vancouver hotel workers, employer reach ‘tentative’ agreement
Next story
Driver taken to hospital after single-vehicle rollover crash near VGH

Just Posted

Hundreds flock to the Bay for annual Unwrap the Glam Gala

Glamorous event supports mental health initiatives across Canada

Quebec City beats Victoria for lowest unemployment rate in Canada

Victoria’s unemployment rate was 3.2 per cent in October

Barbecue cooks up benefits for Movember foundation

Father’s battle with prostate cancer encourages Victoria man to support the cause

New gay pub to open in Victoria in the new year

The Vicious Poodle will be relaxed setting and host drag shows as well

Driver taken to hospital after single-vehicle rollover crash near VGH

Police said alcohol and drugs weren’t a factor in Sunday’s crash

Teen with cancer whose viral video urged Canadians to vote has died, uncle tweets

Maddison Yetman had been looking forward to voting in her first federal election since junior high school

BC SPCA seeks help after senior cat attacked by dog twice

Nine-year-old tabby named Meow Meow will need her front leg amputated

B.C. woman ordered to return dog to ex-boyfriend for $2,000

After the two broke up, documents state, they agree to share custody of the dog, named Harlen

Abbotsford police chief mulls more enforcement of homeless lawbreakers

‘When all else has failed we have to hold people accountable,’ Police Chief Mike Serr tells council

Striking Vancouver hotel workers, employer reach ‘tentative’ agreement

Employees of the Rosewood Hotel Georgia have been out at picket lines since talks broke off on Sept. 21

Environmental and animal rights activists chain themselves to front doors of Kelowna bank

The group is protesting Interior Savings Credit Union’s support of Kelowna Ribfest

Cold, stormy winter forecast across much of Canada, The Weather Network predicts

In British Columbia temperatures will be slightly above normal and precipitation will be just below normal

Cell phone tickets worse tax grab than speed limits, SenseBC says

Distracted driving statistics questioned as B.C. tickets pile up

Cleanup in the works after tanker truck fire leads to oil spill in B.C.’s Peace region

The province said the majority of the spilled oil likely burned away in the fire.

Most Read