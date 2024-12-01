BC SPCA sees increased demand for specialized pet food across the province

Specialized pet diets cost more and are less likely donated, straining the organization’s budget

The BC SPCA is experiencing a significant increase in demand for specialized pet food at its community animal centres and through its pet food bank partners.

BC SPCA’s outreach specialist Diane Waters, explained that specialized diets are more expensive than regular pet food and are less likely to be donated. This has put a strain on the organization’s budget.

Specialized diets are often recommended by veterinarians for animals with allergies, kidney disease, or other medical conditions.

Rachel Groarke, BC SPCA’s manager of shelter medicine, emphasized the importance of these diets.

“These specialized diets play an important role in keeping the animal healthy and may help in preventing issues that require veterinary intervention,” she said.

Waters highlighted a case where a client uses the pet food bank to access urinary care food for her cat, helping to prevent urinary issues and avoid costly veterinary visits.

“With everyone’s budgets so tight these days, being able to provide this food can make a huge difference and can help keep a pet with a family,” Waters said.

The BC SPCA continues to work with food banks and other partners to support pet guardians facing financial challenges. The organization accepts donations of unopened pet food and cash donations to help purchase necessary supplies.

Thanks to the Goudge Family Foundation and an anonymous donor, every gift made to support the BC SPCA’s outreach services will be tripled, up to $40,000. To donate, visit spca.bc.ca/donations-outreach/.