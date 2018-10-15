BC SPCA sees successful weekend from adoption sales

On Saturday animal shelters across the province reduced their adoption fees

Victoria’s SPCA saw 13 animals adopted over the weekend when they had an adoption sale. (Wikimedia commons)

Over the weekend the BC SPCA let people “Fall Head Over Tails in Love,” at adoption centres across the province.

The one-day adoption event on Oct. 13 offered 50 per cent off adoption fees and B.C. Pet Registry fees so that more animals could find their forever homes.

For Victoria branch manager Annie Prittie Bell, the weekend was a huge success.

“We had a fantastic weekend and 13 animals found their forever homes on Saturday,” Prittie Bell said.

That’s a huge jump from an average weekend, which might see two or three animals adopted out.

On Saturday, a trio of rats saw found a new home, while the rest of adoptees were cats and kittens.

“Our longest-term cat who has been living in foster care also finally got adopted,” Prittie Bell said.

The trend was seen across the province, where many shelters opened up when they’re regularly-closed on Saturdays.

On Salt Spring Island, five animals were adopted out.

“That’s absolutely huge for a shelter that size,” said Prittie Bell. “It only has 11 animals to start with, so almost half of them found homes.”

Adoption fees range from region to region, and are dependent on the breed, age and size of the animal.

In Victoria, adoption fees for a cat will range from $100 to $250, with kittens running higher prices than older cats.

Rats will typically run about $20 each, but most have a bond with other rats and shelters aim to adopt them out together. Dogs will range from $250 to $500 depending on the age and size.

“It gives everyone an equal opportunity,” Prittie Bell said. “Sometimes there’s a concern of a barrier due to cost of adoption fees. Events like this mean two cats can be adopted together versus alone.”

While the Victoria BC SPCA has held special adoption events for cats, or promoted a need for adoption when they get a litter of kittens, this was their first all animals, all ages event.

While no date has been set, Prittie Bell said she’s optimistic that provincially shelters will host a similar event again.

