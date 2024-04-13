BC SPCA seizes 3 horses in Armstrong, forced to put one down

Not the 1st time agency has visited, charges being recommended

A horse in critical distress had to be put down by BC SPCA constables while two others were seized from the Armstrong farm.

Special Provincial Constables executed a warrant at the Highland Park property April 9, following a call to the BC SPCA Animal Helpline from a concerned member of the public, according to Eileen Drever, senior officer protection.

Three horses were seized, one of which met the definition of being in critical distress pursuant to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act and was humanely euthanized.

The remaining horses were removed from the property and are currently under the care of a veterinarian.

“I can tell you the owner of the horses is known to the BC SPCA and that the BC SPCA will be recommending charges to Crown Counsel once the investigation is complete,” said Drever.

A concerned area resident told The Morning Star that this is not the first time the SPCA has been to the property.

“Hopefully it’s the last,” they said, adding the horses had “huge sores all over the bodies” and their hooves were “so overgrown they had a very hard time even walking.”

