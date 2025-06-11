B.C. staying out of dispute that could end fire protection in Okanagan community

The province is encouraging the Okanagan Indian Band and Parker Cove Properties LP to come together and resolve the dispute

The provincial government is staying on the sidelines of a dispute that will see fire protection and medical response services cancelled in Parker Cove if left unresolved.

The Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) is set to cancel the services to the residential community on the west side of Okanagan Lake near Vernon effective July 23. In a letter to residents, the OKIB said there has been a breakdown in negotiations with Parker Cove Properties Limited Partnership and the band is unable to cover the costs of the services.

Parker Cove Properties LP leases homes to people on land held by the OKIB. There are hundreds of homes in the residential housing development off Westside Road.

In an email to The Morning Star on June 10, the province indicated it is not a party to the dispute between OKIB and Parker Cove Properties LP which has put fire protection and medical response services on the chopping block.

"We recognize how important fire services are to residents, however, this is a contractual matter between Okanagan Indian Band and the company leasing the land, Parker Cove Properties Limited Partnership," the province said.

"We encourage the two parties to come together and look at ways to continue providing the important service for people in the area."

The province did provide some assurance that ambulances will still be going out to Parker Cove. It said the medical service is separate from firefighting and will continue in some capacity.

"Ambulance services in British Columbia are overseen by BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS). BCEHS would continue to attend a medical 911 call to residents of Parker Cove, which is serviced by a station in Vernon," the province said.

While BCEHS' continued service may allay some concerns about a dearth of medical service to the area, it is unclear if the fire department local to Parker Cove would continue to respond to medical emergency calls following the July 23 deadline.

Both Parker Cove Properties LP and OKIB Chief Dan Wilson have yet to respond to multiple requests for comment by The Morning Star.