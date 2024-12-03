B.C. Supreme Court trial underway for fatal stabbing of teen on Surrey bus

Kaiden Mintenko, 21, of Burnaby pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder on Monday

A young man accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing of a 17-year-old boy on a Surrey bus in 2023 is on trial in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

Kaiden Mintenko, 21, of Burnaby pleaded not guilty to the charge on Monday, at the outset of what's set to be a 15-day hearing with Justice Terry Schultes presiding.

The victim was stabbed in the chest while riding on a Route 503 bus in the 9900-block of King George Boulevard on April 11, 2023 and died in hospital. Schultes imposed publication bans on information that would identify the teen and two Crown witnesses and also ordered a temporary publication ban on the identity of a fourth person.

Mintenko was arrested in Burnaby on April 16, 2023. It was Surrey's fifth homicide that year.

Prosecutor Elise Kohno laid out the Crown's theory on Monday morning and provided a list of witnesses.

"It is not in dispute that Mr. Mintenko was the individual who stabbed (the teen)," she told the court, "and it was the stabbing that caused (the teen's) death. The primary issue in this trial would be whether Mr. Mintenko had a specific intent for murder. As the court is aware, the Crown has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Mintenko intended to cause death or intended to cause bodily harm that he knew was likely to cause death and was reckless as to whether that ensued."

The Crown's case, she said, consists primarily of video evidence and viva voce evidence, a Latin term for testimony. "The police investigating this matter conducted an extensive CCTV canvass from various SkyTrain platforms," she said, "and in the neighbourhood surrounding the scene. The entirely of the offence – the stabbing – and some events leading up to the stabbing were caught on that CCTV footage."

Police have not found the knife.

Corporal Madine Geddeit was the first witness. She told the court she started her policing career eight years ago as a general duty Mountie with the Surrey RCMP, currently works in forensics and took photos at the scene. She arrived at about 11:45 p.m. There was a blood stain and medical debris on the floor "and a bit of a trail leading out" to the curb.

Her testimony was largely inaudible due to poor audio in the courtroom. She walked the court through crime-scene photographs taken on the bus.

Next up was Surrey RCMP Constable Russel Roopsingh. The court heard he saw "a large amount of blood" and someone was applying pressure to the victim's head and neck. He took over, noted the victim's eyes were rolling to the back of his head, and blood was coming out of his nose and mouth. "It appeared to be frothing."

He checked for a pulse, didn't find it and started CPR, doing a round of compressions for two minutes. "I determined there was a large bleed and doing chest compressions," Roopsingh recalled. "I did not see any injury to the head specifically but because there was so much blood on his head, neck and chest area it was difficult for me to determine if there was an injury on those locations."

Meantime, the victim's grieving mom said at a gathering in 2023 that she felt "like basically my whole being is gone, my soul is gone."

“He was the most gentle, kind, polite soul, he was so thoughtful, he paved the way for his brothers and sisters," he said of her son at the time. "He set such a good example of how to live life and how you should be, helping others and helping strangers."

Premier David Eby was among those who expressed outrage at the homicide and promised enhanced police patrols on public transit in its wake. TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn also vented about the crime during an unrelated presser in 2023.

“I’m angry, we’re really angry, I’m very frustrated, I’m bothered by these events and as a parent of two transit-riding kids, every single day, I am concerned,” Quinn said. “We will not allow criminals or those who want to commit crimes to come onto our system.”

“I’ll say as a father, I will say I was particularly shocked regarding the fatal stabbing of a teenager aboard one of our buses and our sincere condolences are with that young man’s family,” he said.



