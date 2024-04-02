B.C. tables legislation to combat ‘bad faith’ evictions

Other elements of new law prevent landlords from raising rents if families grow

Legislation tabled Tuesday (April 2) promises to protect B.C. renters against rent hikes when their families are growing, or when their landlords want to use units for themselves.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said the bill will prevent landlords from raising rents if tenants add a child under the age of 19. Kahlon said the bill will also ban evictions from personal use in purpose-built rental buildings with more than five units and prohibit invalid eviction notices intended to harass or bully tenants into moving out.

“While most landlords and tenants play by the rules, we know that too many people are still facing unfair evictions under false pretenses,” he said.

Landlords will also be required to generate a web-posted notice when they evict tenants for personal use.

“This change will help educate landlords on the required conditions for the personal use evictions while providing a standardized process for serving notice,” Kahlon said.

This process will also allow the Residential Tenancy Branch to track personal use evictions and will aid in eviction disputes if they arise, he added.

“Landlords need certainty that issues with problematic tenants can be resolved quickly,” he said.

More to come…