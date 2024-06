Prince George RCMP investigating

A 16-year-old girl in Prince George is currently in critical condition after an overdose where "high levels of fentanyl" were detected in her blood, RCMP say.

Prince George RCMP frontline officers were called to a home in the 7600-block of McMaster Crescent where the teen was found unconscious around 10 p.m. on Wednesday (June 26).

More to come.