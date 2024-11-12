B.C. teen remains in critical condition in suspected case of avian flu

The positive test still needs to be confirmed in Canada's national laboratory

A teen in British Columbia remains in critical condition in what it's believed to be Canada's first human case of the avian flu, Dr. Bonnie Henry says.

Henry provided an updated Tuesday (Nov. 12) after the province said on Saturday that a teen was the first presumptive positive case of H5 avian influenza detected in B.C.

She said it's still being called a "presumptive positive" case until it can be confirmed at the country's national laboratory, but her office has confidence that it is a bird flu case. Confirmation is expected in the next few hours, she added.

The teen, who is from the Fraser Health region, was admitted to BC Children's Hospital on Friday.

Henry said the initial symptoms started with conjunctivitis.

More to come.