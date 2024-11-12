 Skip to content
B.C. teen remains in critical condition in suspected case of avian flu

The positive test still needs to be confirmed in Canada's national laboratory
A B.C. teen from the Fraser Health region remains in critical condition at BC Children's Hospital in what is believed to be the country's first human case of avian flu. More than 50 poultry farms in British Columbia have been infected with avian flu since October, but animal health officials say that rate is slowing as the fall migration of wild birds ends. Chickens are seen at a poultry farm in Abbotsford, B.C., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A teen in British Columbia remains in critical condition in what it's believed to be Canada's first human case of the avian flu, Dr. Bonnie Henry says.

Henry provided an updated Tuesday (Nov. 12) after the province said on Saturday that a teen was the first presumptive positive case of H5 avian influenza detected in B.C.

She said it's still being called a "presumptive positive" case until it can be confirmed at the country's national laboratory, but her office has confidence that it is a bird flu case. Confirmation is expected in the next few hours, she added.

The teen, who is from the Fraser Health region, was admitted to BC Children's Hospital on Friday.

Henry said the initial symptoms started with conjunctivitis. 

More to come. 

 

