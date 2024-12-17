B.C. to continue 'special measures' for December income assistance cheques

The ministry says the usual amount of cheques were delivered in November, despite postal strike

B.C.'s Social Development and Poverty Reduction Ministry says it plans to continue its "special measures" to deliver assistance payments to British Columbians in December, as mail service starts up again.

In an information bulletin Tuesday (Dec. 17), the ministry said it will continue the special measures to ensure B.C. disability and income assistance cheques are not delayed due to the possible backlogs at Canada Post. The Canada Industrial Relations Board ordered postal workers back on the job after hearings over the weekend, but Canada Post has warned backlogs and holdups could persist into the new year.

The next social assistance cheques are set to go out Wednesday (Dec. 18). However, the ministry expects the process to back to normal by January.

The ministry says that more than 98 per cent of provincial payments were delivered to people in November.

That's the same percentage of payments delivered as every other month of the year, as two per cent of payments are usually "unclaimed because some people have, for example, found employment or moved to another province."

The update comes after B.C.'s ombudsperson said 40 per cent of the ministry's hard copy cheques had not been delivered in the last week of November. The ministry said there were not 40 per cent of people left without cheques.

“The ministry’s clients are some of the province’s most vulnerable people and, given the upcoming holiday season, I am concerned that many people will be left without funds for food and shelter,” B.C. ombudsperson Jay Chalke said on Dec. 6.

As part of the ministry's plan, cheques that aren't being direct deposited are being sent to the closest ministry or Services BC office for pick up. People who cannot make it to the office can authorize another person to pick up their cheque after signing a letter of consent.

The ministry added that for the senior's supplement – a B.C. top up for federal assistance amounts for seniors – about 98 per cent of people received it in November, and the ministry is working to ensure all payments are received. About 1,900 of those supplements are paid by mailed cheques.

BC Transit will also honour the 2024 B.C. Bus Pass stickers until Jan. 31, 2025.