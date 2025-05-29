B.C. to create housing targets for 12 more municipalities

Municipalities chosen due inclusion in the list of communities subject to the speculation, vacancy tax

B.C.'s Housing Ministry announced on Thursday (May 29) it is adding 12 more communities to the list subject to housing targets.

This will include Coldstream, Comox, Courtenay, Cumberland, Lake Country, Parksville, Peachland, Penticton, Qualicum Beach, Salmon Arm, Summerland and Vernon.

"As we add new communities to the housing targets program to keep up with demand, we will continue to work together with municipalities to make sure more people can find homes that fit their needs and budgets," Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said in a news release.

These municipalities were chosen due to their inclusion in the list of communities subject to the speculation and vacancy tax.

Each community is given a specific number of new homes that must be built in the municipality with benchmarks that must be met along the way.

Other communities announced in 2024 will soon be given targets.

