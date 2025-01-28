B.C. will do 'whatever it takes' in response to U.S. tariffs: Eby

Premier also warned of a 'protracted' trade war with the United States

Premier David Eby said B.C. will do "whatever it takes" to support British Columbians and "fill in the gaps" of the federal relief response to American tariffs said to come into effect Feb. 1.

Eby made that announcement Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 28) in Vancouver, where he said that B.C. will support Ottawa's response.

"We are tough – there is no free lunch here in Canada or in British Columbia," he said.

Eby made these comments as reports from the United States continue to point toward Feb. 1 as the starting date for tariffs of 25 per cent on all Canadian goods entering the United States.

Eby said B.C. will make sure that Ottawa lives up to its promises in drawing a comparison between the potential effects of tariffs and the COVID-19 pandemic. "Through COVID-19, we supported businesses here in British Columbia with grants to be able to get through," he said. "The federal government had loans, they provided people support who were laid off through employment insurance. These are the kind of responses we expect through this period."

Eby paired this appeal to Ottawa with the promise to support Ottawa's support in noting Canada will respond “proportionately” and as necessary. "We are going to fight for our country," he said.

He said internal projections point toward a recession worse than the recession of 2008.

"Unfortunately, it will have significant effects on the United States as well," he said. "I think there is still time for President Trump to work with us, because there is a strong desire on the part of the premiers and the federal government to address the concerns the president has raised."

Eby said B.C. is willing to support a coordinated national response. But he added that B.C. won't do the job of the federal government to address Trump's concerns about the borders. Others, including Conservatives, have urged the provincial government to dedicate resources toward border improvements, then bill Ottawa.

About 54 per cent of B.C. exports go to the United States and Eby implicitly acknowledged the superior resources of the United States.

"These are unjustified tariffs and it may be that the only way for that message to be delivered is for Americans to actually feel the pain and the consequences of this visited on them by Canadian retaliation against these tariffs," he said. "They are going to see impacts...but I believe that we can step up the pain, that we can target it to specific Republican districts where is support for this agenda and get the attention of folks about how integrated we are."

"There is no question, that we are up against a super-power and if the president wishes to use the might of the United States to attack families in Canada with the aim of getting us to agree to become the 51st state, then he is going to do it."

"But we will not back down just because the bully is more powerful and bigger than us."

More to come.