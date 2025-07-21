B.C. to limit sales of two diabetes drugs to combat market abuse

Two drugs commonly known as Mounjaro and Trulicity, will not be available for online sale to non-Canadian residents.

B.C. is putting more limits on the use of diabetes drugs for weight loss by preventing the online sale of two more brands to non-Canadians, the Health Ministry announced on July 17.

People who are not citizens or permanent residents will need to show up in person at the pharmacy with a prescription from a Canadian doctor or nurse practitioner.

Tirzepatide and dulaglutide, two types of drugs known by the brands Mounjaro and Trulicity and commonly used for people suffering from type-2 diabetes, are being more heavily regulated to prevent buyers from using them for weight loss and to preserve supply.

These two drugs join semaglutides — brands such as Ozempic and Wegovy — that already have "limits on sale" under the Pharmacy Operations and Drug Scheduling Act.

The province is applying the same rules to Mounjaro and Trulicity because "their off-label use for weight loss is driving shortages of the drugs in several countries, including the United States," Health Minister Josie Osborne said.

Mounjaro, Trulicity, Ozempic and other semaglutides can still be purchased from B.C. pharmacies, online or in-person, by B.C. residents, Canadian citizens and permanent residents.

These drugs can also now be purchased by Canadian citizens and permanent residents without a prescription, but temporary residents and non-residents will still need to provide a valid prescription at time of purchase, according to the Health Ministry. Residency requirements can be checked by pharmacists using people's health card number.