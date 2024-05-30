B.C. to provide Paxlovid after feds drop covering COVID medication coverage

Paxlovid treats mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults

B.C. is moving to cover 100 per cent of a COVID-19 medication that the federal government has discontinued covering.

The Health Ministry announced Thursday (May 30) that it would be covering Paxlovid through BC PharmaCare’s Plan Z, the province’s universal coverage plan. It means full coverage for the medication for B.C residents with an active medical services plan.

The change is in effect as of Tuesday, May 28.

Paxlovid, which was approved by Health Canada in January 2022, is meant for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19 outcomes. It had previously been covered by the federal government.

