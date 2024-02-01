B.C. top doctor calls for more kinds of safe drugs to be available to those in need

Dr. Bonnie Henry says that prescribed safe supply program should be about ‘prescribed alternatives’

B.C.’s top doctor is recommending to the Eby government that while the current prescribed safe supply is one tool to save lives from the ongoing toxic drug crisis, more needs to be done to expand on the kinds of prescribed alternatives to better treat those struggling.

Dr. Bonnie Henry’s advice comes a week after the BC Coroners Service confirmed that 2,511 people died from toxic drugs in 2023 – or roughly seven people dying per day.

On Thursday, the provincial health office released its 96-page review of the prescribed safe supply program in B.C.

Echoing sentiments for years voiced by outgoing chief coroner Lisa Lapointe, the comprehensive report urges a multi-pillar approach, highlighting preventative and holistic solutions to mitigate further deaths and suffering. This includes adequate housing solutions, better access to health care in rural communities, alternative prescribing methods and even investing in recreational activities for youth.

Henry says that the province should work with manufacturers and distributors to expand opioid medication options available to people at risk of opioid overdose, with priority in supplying prescription heroin and fentanyl, including smokeable versions.

The province first started making safer supply available in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic coincided with opioid drug crisis. It mainly involves prescribing hydromorphone, a morphine-based opioid for severe pain.

As of September 2023, 4,331 people had access safe supply – a fraction of the 115,000 individuals diagnosed with opioid use disorder, according to data supplied by the BC Centre for Disease Control. However, data from the coroner’s office suggests as many as 250,000 suffer from opioid use disorder.

RELATED: Bonnie Henry to review B.C.’s safe supply program

The safe supply program, which is just one part of a broader response to deaths caused by unregulated drugs, has faced scrutiny by some politicians over the years.

Henry says that research is still ongoing to determine the evidence-based effectiveness of prescribed safe supply.

More to come.