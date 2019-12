Friday afternoon bus commuters should expect delays to certain bus schedules due to construction on the McKenzie interchange.

BC Transit is advising customers of “significant delays” on routes 11, 14, 50 and 61. Transit says the schedules are affected by construction on the Trans-Canada Highway at McKenzie Avenue.

READ ALSO: B.C. Transit saves $300,000, scores 28 used fareboxes idle in California

The transit service says other routes in the Capital Regional District may have delays as well.

Customers are being advised to plan their trips accordingly.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter