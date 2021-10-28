Commuters wait for BC Transit buses at the Colwood exchange. (Black Press Media file photo)

Commuters wait for BC Transit buses at the Colwood exchange. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Transit asks residents to weigh in on West Shore service

Feedback sought on rapid bus route, frequency changes, improvements for planned development

BC Transit is working with West Shore municipalities and is seeking community feedback to develop an updated transit plan for the area.

The feedback on service and infrastructure options will help shape future service improvements for the West Shore in the Victoria Regional Transit System.

Among those options is a West Shore-to-downtown rapid bus route, including possible station locations, route changes and frequency improvements. It would target implementation within two years and aims to better serve existing areas with high ridership/population. Other improvements being considered are those which could be implemented over the next three to five years, with an eye to future planned development.

Residents can provide feedback through an online survey that is open for submissions until Nov. 24. To learn more or take the survey, go to engage.bctransit.com/westshore2021.

READ MORE: High speed ahead for transit riders on the West Shore

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC TransitTransportationWest Shore

Previous story
‘Sasquatch Egg’ boulder crashes onto Highway 7 near Harrison Mills
Next story
Conservation officer kills black bear previously shot with rifle in Kootenay town

Just Posted

Thursday’s total of 114 new cases topped the previous record of 107 new COVID-19 cases for Island Health, set on Oct. 5. (Courtesy of Island Health)
Island Health hits new record for single-day COVID-19 cases

The Young Building was originally built in 1913 and is home to many spooky reports. (Photo courtesy of Camosun College)
Spooky secrets surround landmark building at Camosun College

Commuters wait for BC Transit buses at the Colwood exchange. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Transit asks residents to weigh in on West Shore service

A rendering of Starlight Investments’ proposed Harris Green Village redevelopment. (Rendering courtesy of Starlight Investments)
Victoria council to hear developer’s counter on Harris Green rental housing proposal