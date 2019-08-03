BC Transit detours and schedule change with Symphony Splash and B.C. Day

Check the BC Transit website for updated routes and schedules

The Symphony Splash event in Victoria’s Inner Harbour and the B.C. Day holiday will cause some changes to bus routes and schedules this weekend.

The 30th annual Symphony Splash takes place on Aug. 4 and will take over the entire Inner Harbour with thousands of people gathering to see the performances. Symphony Splash will begin at noon with performances on the Legislature steps. Mainstage music will begin at 4 p.m.

According to the BC Transit website, all routes will be affected by the event, with bus detours starting at noon.

On Monday, buses will run on a Sunday schedule due to the B.C. Day holiday.

A full list of route detours for Aug. 4 can be found here.

Schedules and maps can be found here.

