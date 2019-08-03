(Black Press Media file photo)

BC Transit detours and schedule change with Symphony Splash and B.C. Day

Check the BC Transit website for updated routes and schedules

The Symphony Splash event in Victoria’s Inner Harbour and the B.C. Day holiday will cause some changes to bus routes and schedules this weekend.

The 30th annual Symphony Splash takes place on Aug. 4 and will take over the entire Inner Harbour with thousands of people gathering to see the performances. Symphony Splash will begin at noon with performances on the Legislature steps. Mainstage music will begin at 4 p.m.

According to the BC Transit website, all routes will be affected by the event, with bus detours starting at noon.

On Monday, buses will run on a Sunday schedule due to the B.C. Day holiday.

A full list of route detours for Aug. 4 can be found here.

Schedules and maps can be found here.

READ ALSO: Victoria Symphony gears up for 30th Symphony Splash Performance

READ ALSO: VicPD to use temporary cameras at Symphony Splash

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: Three high school baseball players from Saanich invited to Florida scouting tournament
Next story
Distressed humpback whale returns to familiar waters

Just Posted

Tide Pool School at Oak Bay’s Kitty Islet draws in dozens of families

Event aims to educate on local marine life

Canadian resident imprisoned in Iran since 2008 returns after escape

Saeed Malekpour, a Victoria web programmer, escaped through undisclosed third country

Brunch is in full swing at the Victoria Public Market

Everything from breakfast burritos to imaginative eggs bennies can be found at Brunch at the Market

WATCH: Three high school baseball players from Saanich invited to Florida scouting tournament

The Perfect Game showcase brings together elite players, 800 scouts

Medical emergency delays Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen BC Ferries sailings Saturday

As of 4 p.m. the Spirit of Vancouver is running on a 35-minute delay

UPDATE: 22 injured, 1 dead in Texas mall shooting

The police department is asking the public to stay away from the area

Distressed humpback whale returns to familiar waters

Whale spotted off Washington State coast may no longer be entangled

Puerto Rico knocks off Canada in battle of unbeaten baseball teams at Pan Ams

Michael Crouse of Port Moody hit a solo home run for Canada

Anger, betrayal still felt five years after Mount Polley Mine breach in northern B.C.

“We just don’t want to drink the water knowing Mount Polley’s still dumping their crap in there.”

VIDEO: 85-year-old Vancouver Island woman skydives to raise money for cancer research

Margo Bonnell checks one off her bucket list in the name of science

Misspelled road sign for ‘Kootney-Boundry’ sparks confusion online

Both words in a Kootenay-Boundary road sign were misspelled

Ontario police investigate possible sightings of northern B.C. murder suspects

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod remain at large after being named murder suspects on July 23

Police consider foul play in disappearance of B.C. men near Spences Bridge

RCMP search rural property near Spences Bridge for pair last seen July 17

Man sues police for wrongful arrest in hunt for Surrey transit cop shooting suspect

Vancouver man’s lawsuit claims police mistook him for suspect, assaulted him

Most Read