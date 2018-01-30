BC Transit driver assaulted on Douglas Street bus

Suspect fled the scene, but was arrested shortly after

A BC Transit operator was assaulted on the no. 30 bus at the intersection of Douglas and Field streets Monday evening (Jan. 29) around 9 p.m. VicPD screenshot

A Victoria man is in custody after a BC Transit operator was assaulted on a bus Monday evening near the intersection of Douglas and Field streets.

Passengers on the No. 30 bus called 911 shortly after 9 p.m., after they witnessed a man board the bus through the back door and assault the transit operator, who had asked the man what he was doing.

The driver, treated on scene by paramedics, did not suffer serious injury and was not taken to hospital. Police credit witnesses’ thorough description of the suspect, who fled down Field Street next to the Bay Street Armoury, as helping officers track the man down.

The suspect was located nearby and police arrested him without incident a short time after the assault. He was held overnight before a Tuesday morning court appearance.

“Officers are pretty concerned that there was a mental health crisis happening,” said VicPD spokesperson Bowen Osoko, noting that police had several interactions with the man over the course of the last few days.

Upon officers’ recommendation, the man remains in custody, pending a mental health evaluation.

