Now that all 60 brand-new CNG buses are in service and we’ve retired some of our golden oldies. (BC Transit/Twitter)

BC Transit finishes wave of replacements with natural gas buses in Victoria

Average fleet age drops a few years with new buses added in 2020

The Victoria Regional Transit System has dropped its average fleet age from 12.5 years to 9.8 with the official addition of 60 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles.

Promising a quieter, greener transit experience, BC Transit has activated 25 new medium-duty CNG buses, which join the 35 heavy-duty CNG vehicles that replaced aging buses in February.

Ten of the buses replaced in the latest upgrade were aging Dennis Darts that had been in service in Victoria for more than 18 years and had logged roughly 14.4 million cumulative kilometres.

FortisBC supplies natural gas, while the CNG fueling station at the Langford operations and maintenance facility is maintained by Clean Energy.

BC Transit

BC Transit finishes wave of replacements with natural gas buses in Victoria

