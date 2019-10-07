BC Transit investigates HandyDART bus collision

Victoria Police and BC Transit responded to a motor vehicle incident involving a HandyDART bus at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

They received calls that a car and a HandyDart bus were involved in a collision at Government Street and Yates Street.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene shortly after to assist people off the bus.

“We want to remind everyone that safety is always our top priority, we are currently conducting an internal investigation into this mornings incident to determine the exact cause,” BC Transit spokesperson, Jonathon Dyck told Black Press on Saturday.

He confirmed no one was injured in the collision.

Victoria Police are also investigating.

