BC Transit offers free rides for veterans Nov. 11

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

BC Transit is providing free transit services to retired and active military personnel on Remembrance Day as a way of expressing gratitude for those who serve, or have served in the Canadian Armed Forces.

The free service will be available in select communities, including Victoria, to all riders in uniform, active and retired, as well as cadets, and anyone with an army, navy, or air force association card.

The free service applies to all routes within the Victoria Regional Transit System. Buses will be on Sunday schedule for Nov. 11, returning to regular schedule on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

READ ALSO: 92-year-old WWII veteran united with family of fallen soldier after decades-long search

For more information, hop on bctransit.com, which provides access to NextRide, a new service launched in July which shows the next available bus in real time, as well as the estimated time of arrival at a particular stop.

BC Transit also supports bus drivers who choose to stop their bus, providing it is safe to do so, at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 to observe the traditional minute of silence in memory of those who gave their lives and service in time of war.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

