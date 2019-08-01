BC Transit proposes more routes, buses in Oak Bay

Jubilee area plan creates two new routes

BC Transit’s plan to bring new bus routes into Oak Bay and establish a higher frequency of service is drawing closer.

Senior planner Lindsay Taylor presented BC Transit’s Jubilee local area plan to Oak Bay council last week.

The Jubilee plan is one of nine local area transit plans that make up BC Transit’s 25-year action plan to improve and expand services in the region.

Among the proposals are a new bus route, the No. 1 (Richardson/Royal Jubilee), to connect downtown with Oak Bay. It will use the Jubilee hospital as a hub and will actually become the No. 5 and continue on to serve Willows/Fernwood.

READ MORE: BC Transit to start designing queue jumping lanes for West Shore

The No. 1 is part of a proposal to create a new hub at the hospital.

In their public consultation and analysis BC Transit identified the difficulty of traveling north to south from south Oak Bay to the University of Victoria – the biggest of the region’s five main hubs – which is difficult to make without having to transfer, Taylor said.

“It’s to not just end routes at the Royal Jubilee, but to make sure that we’re running routes through that area to facilitate transfers there,” Taylor said.

READ ALSO: Transit open house targets Jubilee and Tillicum neighbourhoods

Other changes include tweaking the No. 2, Oak Bay/James Bay. Service for the No. 2 will increase to every 15 minutes and extend it from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. It will terminate at Oak Bay Marina and loop in James Bay at the other end.

“It will be a a great improvement for Oak Bay Avenue,” Taylor said.

Other changes include rerouting the No. 14 (UVic/Victoria General via Fort Street) off of Richmond Road and onto Foul Bay Road.

However, the No. 7 (UVic/Downtown) will reroute off of Foul Bay and onto Richmond.

The public consultation stage featured support for overall increased frequency, support for late night transit service, desire to maintain service on Cadboro Bay Road and a desire to ensure there is service for students at Oak Bay High, Monterey and Lansdowne. It also identified a desire to ensure service frequency and service are maintained in Fairfield and South Oak Bay.

To align with the City of Victoria’s AAA bike network, BC Transit is considering rerouting from Haultain to Bay and from Richardson to Fairfield, as Haultain and Richardson are identified as cycling corridors.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Previous story
Victoria Airport security find knives, nunchucks, bear spray and more in passengers’ bags
Next story
Saanich’s crime-severity-index up 16 per cent but still below regional, provincial and national average

Just Posted

Victoria Airport security find knives, nunchucks, bear spray and more in passengers’ bags

Many passengers stopped from carrying prohibited items through security

BC Transit proposes more routes, buses in Oak Bay

Jubilee area plan creates two new routes

Saanich’s crime-severity-index up 16 per cent but still below regional, provincial and national average

Saanich’s 2018 CSI of 42.57 per cent below Victoria’s of 117.06

‘Stubborn residents’ put firefighters at risk in Sooke house fire

Refusing to evacuate both foolish and dangerous, says fire chief

Mix of sun and cloud for Thursday, risk of thunderstorms later on

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

Thieves steal ‘Old Town Road’ sign in B.C. as megahit song makes history

Following the theft of the street sign, Sicamous to sell reproductions for $25 each

POLL: Are you going to use the new bus tracking app?

A blast of technology has taken the mystery out of waiting for… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

1 dead, 3 rescued after boat hits salmon pen

62-year-old Everett man dies after boat hits salmon pen in Port Angeles Harbor

Heartbreak and outrage as 89-year-old victim of Courtenay machete attack recovers in hospital

WARNING: graphic image

Five things to know about the dangers of Manitoba’s northern wilderness

B.C. murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run

‘Fearsome-looking animal’ fossil discovered in Kootenay National Park

Researchers expect the animal was living at the bottom of the sea

‘Weird, creepy, inappropriate’ short films ends in suspension for B.C. teacher

James Thwaites was a teacher on call in the Nechako Lakes school district in early March 2018

Most Read