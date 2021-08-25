Photo: BC Transit

BC Transit routes scaled up for return of school and in-person activities

Face coverings mandatory again starting Wednesday

With the start of school season, BC Transit is making several adjustments and additions to routes serving the University of Victoria, Camosun College, the West Shore and Saanich Peninsula effective Sept. 6.

“With a return to in-person learning for post-secondary institutions, and a further resumption of normal activities in the region, we have scheduled our services based on anticipated demand and will add services to meet any increased needs in the Victoria Regional Transit System as required,” said BC Transit in a press release.

Routes that have routes changed to be over or above current summer-level service times include: 4 UVic / Downtown; 6 Royal Oak Exch / Downtown; 7 UVic / Downtown; 11 Tillicum Mall / UVic; 12 University Heights / UVic; 14 Vic General / UVic; 15 Esquimalt / UVic; 17 Cedar Hill; 21 Interurban / Downtown; 22 Vic General / Hillside Mall; 35 Ridge; 39 Westhills / Interurban / Royal Oak / UVic; 51 Langford / UVic; 52 Colwood Exch / Bear Mtn.; 59 Triangle Mountain; 60 Wishart; 72 Swartz Bay / Downtown; 81 Brentwood / Saanichton / Sidney / Swartz Bay.

BC Transit will continue to follow the guidance of provincial bodies including the provincial health officer and WorkSafe BC. Effective Aug. 25, face coverings will be required on BC Transit vehicles.

More information on BC Transit fares, routes, schedules and initiatives – such as free transit for children 12 and under (launching Sept. 1) – is available at bctransit.com/Victoria.

