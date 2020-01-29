BC Transit seeks feedback for proposed route changes to Esquimalt, View Royal

BC Transit is asking the public for feedback about proposed changes to local transit plans.
Changes under consideration for the Township of Esquimalt and the Town of View Royal include improvements to local transit routes, adding new routes to the areas, and realigning existing routes to make service more efficient.
Feedback is being sought through three upcoming open houses: Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the Esquimalt Recreation Centre at 527 Fraser St. from 3 to 6 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 10 at the View Royal Community Hall at 279 Island Hwy. from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and on Friday, Feb. 14 at the Songhees Wellness Centre boardroom at 1100 Admirals Rd. from 1 to 4 p.m.
Anyone who is unable to attend the open houses can also provide feedback through an online survey, which is available until Feb. 28 at form.simplesurvey.com/f/l/EsquimaltBroadmeadLATP.
For additional information visit bctransit.com/victoria.