BC Transit spends $500,000 on new Victoria buses

Over 40 buses added to the BC Transit fleet before the new school year

Just as the school year is about to begin, BC Transit is launching 42 new buses into communities across B.C., including 25 mobility buses, 14 35-foot buses and three 30-foot buses.

“Investing in public transit infrastructure is key to growing the middle class,” said François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities in a statement. “I’m pleased to see these modern and accessible new buses rolling into communities across B.C. to better serve current users, support future growth in communities across the province and contribute to building more inclusive communities.”

ALSO READ: Electric BC Transit bus officially joins Victoria fleet

Buses will be customized depending on their uses. The ARBOC Spirit of Mobility buses will have 17 to 23 seats, allowing for up to four wheelchairs at a time, and feature low-floor kneeling ability and theatre-style seating, costing approximately $240,000 per bus.

Two of the 30-foot buses have a price tag of $319,000 and will have seating for 24, as well as room for 20 standing passengers, and two spaces for mobility aids.

The 35-foot Vicinity buses will be distributed throughout the Lower Mainland and mid-Vancouver Island, including two in the Comox Valley and four in Campbell River. The 35-foot buses will have room for 30 seated passengers and 24 standing passengers, and cost $347,000 each.

VIDEO: B.C. Transit shows off NextRide bus technology

“Each time a new bus is introduced into a transit system, we are improving the way in which we are connecting people to their communities,” said Erinn Pinkerton, BC Transit’s Interim President and Chief Executive Officer in a statement. “Whether we are expanding a fleet or replacing a bus with a newer model, these new buses will greatly impact the customer experience.”

The new buses are part of the almost $160 million in federal and provincial funding for BC Transit projects that was first announced in June 2016.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Scheer says he will not reopen abortion debate, as members vote to uphold policy
Next story
VIDEO: Wounded Warriors ride to Victoria in memory of fallen soldiers

Just Posted

VIDEO: Wounded Warriors ride to Victoria in memory of fallen soldiers

Cyclists travel to Victoria to honor memory of fallen Afghanistan veterans

BC Transit spends $500,000 on new Victoria buses

Over 40 buses added to the BC Transit fleet before the new school year

Province elevates Vancouver Island to highest drought rating

Extremely dry conditions have pushed many parts of B.C. to a level 4 drought rating

Victoria woman shares her painful experience with opioid addiction

BIG READ: As International Overdose Awareness Day approaches, Islander shares story of multiple ODs

Cordova Ridge residents reject density of passive home application

Packed chambers postpones decisions for Cordova Bay and Gorge multi-unit housing projects

Pod of orcas hunting a seal in B.C. waters caught on camera

A group boating near Oak Bay ended up rather close to a pod hunting fot their dinner

Five things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Shouts of Opa and the scents of roasting lamb will again waft… Continue reading

Letter to the editor: Wildfire management in B.C. could be done better writes a former Ranger-in-charge

It is patently obvious that B.C. is in a crisis situation relative to wildfire control

Scheer says he will not reopen abortion debate, as members vote to uphold policy

Party policy says a Conservative government would not support any legislation to regulate abortion

B.C. residents defy evacuation orders as wildfires burn

BC Wildfire Service said more than 550 fires were burning Friday in all areas of the province

UPDATED: Protest erupts after B.C. Wildfire Service nixes sprinkler idea to combat large fire

People are blocking sprinkler trucks from leaving Burns Lake as fire crews look to other options

B.C. family devastated by house fire yet to see raised GoFundMe money

After losing his wife in a house fire, Michael Van Gool said he still hasn’t received the money

Smoke keeps air quality risks for some B.C. regions, rain moves through others

Environment Canada said that upper winds will keep spreading smoke in central, southern B.C.

UPDATED: Man with dementia reunited with family after missing for 3 days

Allan Graham, 65, was visiting Vancouver with family when they got seperated

Most Read