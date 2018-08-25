BC Transit spends $500,000 on new Victoria buses

Over 40 buses added to the BC Transit fleet before the new school year

Just as the school year is about to begin, BC Transit is launching 42 new buses into communities across B.C., including 25 mobility buses, 14 35-foot buses and three 30-foot buses.

“Investing in public transit infrastructure is key to growing the middle class,” said François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities in a statement. “I’m pleased to see these modern and accessible new buses rolling into communities across B.C. to better serve current users, support future growth in communities across the province and contribute to building more inclusive communities.”

Buses will be customized depending on their uses. The ARBOC Spirit of Mobility buses will have 17 to 23 seats, allowing for up to four wheelchairs at a time, and feature low-floor kneeling ability and theatre-style seating, costing approximately $240,000 per bus.

Two of the 30-foot buses have a price tag of $319,000 and will have seating for 24, as well as room for 20 standing passengers, and two spaces for mobility aids.

The 35-foot Vicinity buses will be distributed throughout the Lower Mainland and mid-Vancouver Island, including two in the Comox Valley and four in Campbell River. The 35-foot buses will have room for 30 seated passengers and 24 standing passengers, and cost $347,000 each.

“Each time a new bus is introduced into a transit system, we are improving the way in which we are connecting people to their communities,” said Erinn Pinkerton, BC Transit’s Interim President and Chief Executive Officer in a statement. “Whether we are expanding a fleet or replacing a bus with a newer model, these new buses will greatly impact the customer experience.”

The new buses are part of the almost $160 million in federal and provincial funding for BC Transit projects that was first announced in June 2016.

