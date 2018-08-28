BC Transit tests second electric bus on Victoria streets

The battery-powered zero emissions model will follow transit routes for two weeks in an operational capacity only

A new zero-emission battery electric bus is hitting the streets of Victoria.

BC Transit is taking another step in its process of evaluating electric bus technology with the New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE, an 82-passenger bus powered by a 480-kilowatt hour battery.

The bus – powered by a charging station at Langford Transit Centre – is an accessible vehicle with two wheelchair positions, weighs approximately 14,932 kilograms and will be put into operational service only.

RELATED: Electric BC Transit bus joins Victoria fleet

“People will see it out on the street so we wanted to let them know what’s going on,” said Jonathon Dyck, communications manager for BC Transit.

The bus will travel Victoria transit routes for a period of two weeks to compile data, but will not carry riders.

The goal is to comparatively measure the capabilities, range and operational process of another electric bus type, Dyck explained. “We know this is an emerging technology, and we’re happy to test and excited to learn more about [it].”

RELATED: Victoria hopes to have a fully electric bus fleet by 2030

In April, BC Transit launched a six-month service trial testing BYD battery electric buses on a variety of routes in the Victoria Regional Transit System.

BC Transit is also in discussions with other bus manufacturers to gain a “solid understanding” of where the industry is, and how that fits within the context of the province’s public transportation system, Dyck said.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Top court asked to hear B.C. appeal seeking faster trial on assisted dying
Next story
Okanagan gas outlet with lowest price in B.C.

Just Posted

One woman killed, another injured when struck by SUV in Central Saanich

Incident took place Monday evening along Central Saanich Road

Saanich tent city residents discover gun parts in dumpster

Saanich Police investigating how parts sealed in evidence bags ended up in dumpster

BC Transit tests second electric bus on Victoria streets

The battery-powered zero emissions model will follow transit routes for two weeks in an operational capacity only

Man, woman arrested after attempting to flee Victoria police in stolen vehicle

Suspect attempted to ram police vehicle after officers found pair passed out in car on Esquimalt Road

Saanich sex assault suspect arrested

The incident allegedly happened Aug. 18 in a tent near Uptown mall

VIDEO: Police say sobriety of driver part of investigation into fatal crash

Driver crossed centre line before striking pedestrians Monday night on Central Saanich Road

One hunter dead, two injured after Nunavut polar bear attack

This is the Nunavut’s second fatal polar bear attack this summer

Woman dies in swimming mishap at Vancouver Island park

38-year-old pulled from water by family member at Nanaimo’s Morningside Park on Monday

Island Health offers back to school nutrition tips

Hydration is also important - send them to school with a water bottle

B.C. targets men in post-secondary campaign against sexual violence

Province says one in five women university attending are subject to sexual misconduct

Sell-out crowd enjoys Feast of Fields in North Saanich

More than 40 local food and beverage producers fed nearly 600 guests

Mom wants smoking ban in all B.C. multi-unit dwellings

Online petition presses provincial government to toughen restrictions

Police investigate report of fishermen harassing Indigenous women, kids on B.C. river

Woman claims the fisherman exposed themselves

Top court asked to hear B.C. appeal seeking faster trial on assisted dying

BC Civil Liberties Association takes case to Supreme Court of Canada

Most Read