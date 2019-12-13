BC Transit to install new equipment to accommodate larger bikes

New bike racks will be installed on fleets throughout the province

BC Transit is rolling out new bike racks on its fleet to accommodate bikes with larger wheels.

Starting in Whistler, Nanaimo, Kamloops and Squamish, buses will be able to accommodate bikes with three-inch (75 mm) wheels. The new racks will then spread out to the rest of the province.

Previously, BC Transit bike racks could only accommodate bikes with up to 50.8 mm wheels. However bikes with larger wheels, such as trail bikes, couldn’t be connected with the exterior front racks. Due to safety measures, BC Transit also does not allow bikes on board the bus.

“The results from our testing indicated that we can safely approve this wide tire bike rack for BC Transit’s customers,” says Jeff Coleman, supervisor, fleet engineering at BC Transit in a statement.

The new racks are the Apex 2 model by Sportsworks.

The bike racks will be installed on all new buses, and replace existing bike racks on older buses as they are replaced.

In 2020 Greater Victoria will see 72 new replacement buses and eight double-decker expansion buses join the fleet, all of which will have the new bike racks installed. In January the replacement of older, damaged racks will also begin.

