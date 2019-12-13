BC Transit will now accommodate bikes with larger wheels. (File contributed/BC Transit)

BC Transit to install new equipment to accommodate larger bikes

New bike racks will be installed on fleets throughout the province

BC Transit is rolling out new bike racks on its fleet to accommodate bikes with larger wheels.

Starting in Whistler, Nanaimo, Kamloops and Squamish, buses will be able to accommodate bikes with three-inch (75 mm) wheels. The new racks will then spread out to the rest of the province.

ALSO READ: B.C. Transit saves $300,000, scores 28 used fareboxes idle in California

Previously, BC Transit bike racks could only accommodate bikes with up to 50.8 mm wheels. However bikes with larger wheels, such as trail bikes, couldn’t be connected with the exterior front racks. Due to safety measures, BC Transit also does not allow bikes on board the bus.

“The results from our testing indicated that we can safely approve this wide tire bike rack for BC Transit’s customers,” says Jeff Coleman, supervisor, fleet engineering at BC Transit in a statement.

The new racks are the Apex 2 model by Sportsworks.

ALSO READ: More than 500 free youth transit passes picked up at Victoria’s City Hall so far

The bike racks will be installed on all new buses, and replace existing bike racks on older buses as they are replaced.

In 2020 Greater Victoria will see 72 new replacement buses and eight double-decker expansion buses join the fleet, all of which will have the new bike racks installed. In January the replacement of older, damaged racks will also begin.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook Send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

Previous story
Canada Post carrier seriously injured in Saanich dog attack
Next story
Thief targets staff rooms at Victoria businesses

Just Posted

Thief targets staff rooms at Victoria businesses

Surveillance shows man entering staff room where several items were reported stolen

Workers at auto dealerships in Nanaimo and Victoria set up picket lines

Sixty GAIN Group detailers, technicians, service advisors went on strike Friday

Canada Post carrier seriously injured in Saanich dog attack

The employee was bitten on the hand and arm

Island Health takes over management of Victoria seniors facility following scathing report

Concerns were raised at the Selkirk Seniors Village about cleanliness and staffing

Asbestos factored into Strathcona hotel complex closure

The complex set to re-open on Friday at 4 p.m.

VIDEO: Strathcona construction complications lead today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Dec. 13

Swoop airlines adds three destinations in 2020 – Victoria, Kamloops, San Diego

Low-fair subsidiary of WestJet Airlines brings new destinations in April 2020

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have a real or artificial Christmas tree?

The lights are up, holiday shoppers are bustling through the streets and… Continue reading

Investigators confirm three died in B.C. plane crash

Transport Canada provides information bulletin

Prime Minister sets 2025 timeline for plan to remove fish farms from B.C. waters

Foes heartened by plan to transition aquaculture found in Fisheries minister mandate letter

Canada’s Attorney General looking to larger reforms on doctor-assisted death

The Quebec Superior Court gave Ottawa just six months — until March 2020 — to amend the law

Navigating ‘fever phobia’: B.C. doctor gives tips on when a sick kid should get to the ER

Any temperature above 38 C is considered a fever, but not all cases warrant a trip to the hospital

Wagon wheels can now be any size: B.C. community scraps 52 obsolete bylaws

They include an old bylaw regulating public morals

Most Read