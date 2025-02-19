B.C. tree fruit growers share cut of $10M support

Provincial funds available, based on acreage, amid tough times, looming tariffs

It's a tough time to be a farmer even without the proposed looming U.S. tariffs.

Consecutive years of crop loss and market issues during the past four years have hit tree fruit farmers especially hard.

But some low-hanging fruit, in the form of $10 million, is available to help B.C.'s growers.

"These past years have been very challenging for B.C. tree fruit farmers and we want to make sure they are ready for this season and seasons to come," said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food.

"We want farmers to be successful and this $10 million will help them rebuild to ensure a resilient, sustainable future for B.C.'s tree fruit industry. We appreciate the hard work and commitment of the BC Fruit Growers' Association (BCFGA) and its leadership team, and we will continue working with the sector to support initiatives that further stabilize the industry so people in British Columbia can depend on fruit produced right here at home."

Support will be available to tree fruit farmers throughout B.C., based on acreage. It aims to help growers recover from recent hardships, including labour shortages, production loss and increasingly competitive markets.

"This $10-million, one-time payment from the province recognizes the resilience and dedication of our farmers and their families, but also is a testament to the relentless advocacy and efforts of the BC Fruit Growers' Association on their behalf," said Peter Simonson, president, BCFGA.

Farmers can also access the tree fruit climate resiliency program, focusing on long-term strategies to reduce the effects of climate change, as well as the enhanced replant program, which provides assistance to growers looking to renew their orchards with more resilient varieties.

"I welcome this much-needed support for our fruit tree growers as they have been through difficult times," said Harwinder Sandhu, parliamentary secretary for agriculture and MLA for Vernon-Lumby.

"I have been directly hearing from our farmers over many months and I'm glad we are doing more to support them. This will help tree fruit farmers in our province and it will help all British Columbians have access to B.C. fruit at a time when the dangers of the U.S. tariffs are looming large."