B.C. tribal police officer charged with multiple counts of voyeurism

Investigation began after report that a man was allegedly filming sexual acts without partner's consent

A Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police Service officer is facing multiple counts of voyeurism charges, RCMP say.

Michael Philip English is charged with three counts of voyeurism in connection to alleged offences when he was off duty in Pemberton and Vancouver between 2020 and 2022, Sea to Sky RCMP said Thursday (Sept. 26). His first court appearance is for Oct. 2 in North Vancouver provincial court.

A publication ban is in place.

In a statement from Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police Service Chief Officer Deborah Doss-Cody, she said the service became aware of the allegations against the officer on Dec. 22, 2022. As the allegations were reported to have happened outside of the tribal police's jurisdiction, it was reported to the B.C. RCMP's "E" Division.

Doss-Cody said that given the nature of the allegations, the officer was suspended with pay during the investigation. The suspension remains in effect now that charges have been laid and Doss-Cody said she and the board will review his current duty status.

The investigation began in January 2023 after the Sea to Sky's Whistler detachment received the report that the officer was allegedly filming sexual acts without his partner's consent.