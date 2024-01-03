B.C. truckers plead for supply chain review in wake of overpass strikes

Group wants safety review to consider new protocols, training for all segments of transport industry

After more than 30 overpass strikes by commercial trucks in British Columbia in the past two years, a trucking group is urging the transportation minister to conduct a wide-ranging safety review of the provincial supply chain.

The United Truckers Association says in a statement that recent overpass strikes have brought to light “deficiencies” in road safety for commercial vehicles.

Association spokesman Gagan Singh says new training and protocols must be applied equally across all parties, including cargo shippers and B.C.’s importers and exporters.

B.C.’s Transportation Ministry grounded the 65-truck fleet of Chohan Freight Forwarders last week after freight on one of its vehicles hit an overpass in Lower Mainland, the company’s sixth infrastructure strike within two years.

A statement from the ministry says Chohan also operates a separate company in Alberta, and while carriers from one province may operate in another jurisdiction, it is communicating with regulators in that province who are aware of the suspension in B.C.

Singh says his group is “imploring” Transport Minister Rob Fleming to understand that all parties in the supply chain must be held accountable to improve road safety.

