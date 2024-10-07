B.C. TV cameras focus on provincial election as leaders face off in debate

David Eby, John Rustad and Sonia Furstenau in campaign’s only televised debate Tuesday

The British Columbia election campaign is about to reach a critical juncture with the three main party leaders set to square off in a television debate Tuesday.

It’s the only televised debate of the campaign ahead of voting day on Oct. 19.

Supporters of the leaders, New Democrat David Eby, B.C. Conservative John Rustad and Sonia Furstenau of the Greens, see the debate as an opportunity for their candidates to get messages to voters under the glare of the TV lights.

The campaign up to now has seen Eby and Rustad trading insults about supporting conspiracy theories and weak leadership.

Both Eby and Rustad were in B.C.’s Okanagan over the weekend, with Eby promising to entice more doctors, nurses and health professionals to rural communities with a loan forgiveness program and Rustad in Kelowna pledging to bring an end to tent encampments.

As election day approaches, advance voting will be available Oct. 10 to 13 and Oct. 15 to 16, with the final voting day on Oct. 19.

Also, connected to the election are photos on social media Sunday showing acts of vandalism at Vancouver billionaire Chip Wilson’s property and the sign he posted saying the NDP is “communist.”