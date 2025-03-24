B.C. union leader, students' group criticize provincial post-secondary funding

'The government must step up to prevent more cuts and layoffs on campuses'

As post-secondary institutions across the province adjust to budget cuts and layoffs related to the federal government's cap on international student enrolment, union leaders and student groups are sounding the alarm about additional funding issues.

"The real problem is that our college has been chronically underfunded for over a decade and the province seems to have no interest in addressing that," Selkirk College Faculty Association (SCFA) president Takaia Larsen told Castlegar News.

Selkirk College is anticipating about $9 million in lost revenue related to the international student cap and its unions are expecting employee cuts of about 15 per cent.

Kwantlen Polytechnic University has already laid off 70 staff members and North Island College is not accepting students in 10 per cent of its programs for the 2025-2026 academic year while similar scenarios are unfolding across the province.

Larsen says that while revenue losses from the decrease in international student enrolment are behind the current crisis across the sector, a systemic issue of chronic underfunding of education is a long-term problem.

Her sentiments are echoed by the BC Federation of Students (BCFS), which in response to the B.C. government's 2025 budget said, "Despite mounting financial crises on campuses, the B.C. government’s 2025 budget fails to invest in post-secondary education and ignores the needs of students and institutions. Students’ longstanding calls for increased funding to the provincial operating grants provided to B.C.’s 25 public post-secondary institutions continue to go unanswered."

BCFS says the provincial government "encouraged and enabled international student recruitment as a means for institutions to balance their budgets to make up for a lack of public funding, despite advocates warning of the precarity of relying on student fees and enrolment as a main source of funding."

"The government must step up to prevent more cuts and layoffs on campuses and to ensure current and future students have access to a well-funded system of post-secondary education."

According to BCFS, the proportion of public funding to B.C. colleges and universities has dropped to an average of 40 per cent of general operating revenue, down from 80 percent in the 1980s.

"This downloading of costs onto students and their families continues to push post-secondary education out of reach for those who need it the most, while masking the government’s underfunding," said BCFS.

Post-secondary institutions are required by law to operate under balanced budgets. They are also not allowed to increase tuition by more than the government-set amount of two per cent per year.

This leaves the institutions with little recourse except cutting programs, supports or jobs.

Larsen, who is also a history instructor, says that when Selkirk College was created 1966 there was a real commitment to providing access to affordable post-secondary education to rural and remote communities. It was recognized that community colleges supported local learners, cut costs for families and supported local economies.

"There was a time when community members really showed they valued that and the province showed they valued that, and it just feels like that is not what we are seeing right now," added Larsen.

Larsen fears people and politicians may not realize what they are losing until it is too late.

"This is going to have a drastic impact on our community in the West Kootenay," said Larsen about the pending layoffs and program cuts at Selkirk College.

"Our instructors educate the future work force. The less we have to offer ... the fewer people there are that are going to be employable."

Larsen plans to remain very vocal about education funding and hopes others will join her.

"I wish everyone in every coffee shop was talking about this – we need to be talking louder about this.

"Do we value this institution? Is the community aware of what is happening and how can we leverage collective voices to emphasize the importance of funding post-secondary education, especially in rural and remote areas?"

Larsen is also encouraging everyone to reach out to their provincial and federal representatives to encourage increases to education funding.

"This place means a lot to me," said Larsen. "I went to school here too – Selkirk College changed my life. I believe in the concept of community college because I see its [benefits] in my own life.

"It's hard to watch it be denigrated."