B.C. United announces departure of MLA Wat for Conservatives

MLA Teresa Wat become the third B.C. United MLA to join the provincial Conservatives. MLAs Lorne Doerkson and Elenore Sturko bolted B.C. United earlier this summ.er

B.C. United is losing another MLA to the Conservative Party of B.C. under John Rustad.

Adam Wilson, B.C. United's director of communications, said in an email Monday afternoon (July 29) that Teresa Wat, MLA for Richmond North Centre, is set to leave the party.

"We can confirm that (Wat), who was elected under the BC Liberal banner three times, has indicated her intention to leave our team and join John Rustad's party," Wilson said. "As we gear up for the October election, we want to ensure that all of our candidates share our vision and values. If Teresa Wat feels that her values better align with John Rustad's Party, we wish her well."

Wat's pending departure follows the departure of two other MLAs, who had sat with her during the last legislative session: Lorne Doerkson, MLA for Cariboo Chilcotin, formally joined the Conservatives in late May. Elenore Sturko, MLA for Surrey South, joined the Conservatives in early June.

"I can't confirm or deny anything," Rustad said in a note to Black Press Media. "We will have an announcement tomorrow (July 30) at 11 a.m."

Black Press Media also contacted Wat's office for comment, but did not hear back.

Monday's announcement by B.C. United comes with an accusation about Wat siphoning off sensitive information.

"Sadly we can confirm that a significant amount of confidential member information was exported by her team, prior to her decision to leave," Wilson said.

Voters first elected Wat in 2013. She won re-election in 2017 and 2020.

Wat held leading roles in journalism and other fields before entering elected politics. Among other roles, she helped launch B.C.'s first-ever live Cantonese, Mandarin and Punjabi daily television news programs and served on the board of UBC's School of Journalism.

Wat's pending departure comes about 10 weeks before this fall's provincial election and can be seen as another blow to B.C. United, formerly known as the B.C. Liberals.

A Research Co. poll released in late June sees the party in fourth place at 11 per cent, four points behind the third-placed B.C. Greens. The provincial Conservatives, meanwhile, sit in second place with 33 per cent, behind the governing New Democrats under Premier David Eby with 40 per cent among decided voters.

Leader Kevin Falcon is currently on a multiple-day tour through the Okanagan, where he made a drug-policy related announcement in Kelowna on Monday.

More to come...