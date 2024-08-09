B.C. United leader proposes removing carbon tax from fishing, agriculture

He was joined by the Courtenay-Comox BC United candidate Bill Coltart

B.C. United leader, Kevin Falcon, was in Comox today to announce policy on changing the way commercial fisheries are taxed. Falcon stated that if elected he would immediately remove the carbon tax from commercial fishing vessels and harvesting operations in a bid to make life more affordable for British Columbians.

Falcon stated he recognizes that the provincial carbon tax has some benefits for British Columbia that are unique to the province compared to other provinces.

“When the federal government brought in their carbon tax, they said it applies to every province but in B.C., our provincial carbon tax is in place so it doesn’t apply here,” said Falcon.

The position that B.C. United has taken on the carbon tax is to remove it from the agriculture sector, the ranching sector and small heating fuels to provide British Columbians with a break, “at a time they really need it.”

Falcon added that removing the carbon tax from fisheries and harvesting sectors is important and it is important to lower the cost of food production for all of B.C.

“It costs thousands in fuel for fisherman to go out to get their catch, that cost is passed onto the consumer. There is no tax break for the average British Columbian on their food prices.”

Falcon spoke of how axing the provincial carbon tax has been proposed by other parties, such as the John Rustad’s Conservatives.

“If you axe the B.C. tax, you welcome in Justin Trudeau’s federal tax five minutes later and we will end up sending $2.6 billion to Ottawa instead of keeping those dollars here in B.C.”

Courtenay-Comox B.C. United candidate Bill Coltart joined Falcon and added that fuel was the biggest expense to the commercial fishing industry.

“The profits are shrinking. We have the ability to save that industry up to $45 million and that has a significant impact and puts money back into the commercial fishing people’s own pocket,” said Coltart.