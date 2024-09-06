B.C. United to run some candidates in order to keep future options alive

Move aimed at ensuring BC United remains a registered political party with Elections BC.

British Columbia’s Official Opposition BC United party says it will run some candidates in the Oct. 19 election despite the recent suspension of its “full province-wide” campaign to throw its support behind the surging B.C. Conservative Party.

A letter to party members Friday said the move is intended to leave open a door to the party being resurrected for future elections.

It said despite last week’s campaign suspension by Leader Kevin Falcon “we intend on running a select number of candidates in the upcoming election.”

The letter said the move ensures BC United, formerly the B.C. Liberal Party, remains a registered political party with Elections BC.

“Again, I want to reiterate that we have simply suspended the full province-wide BC United campaign for this upcoming provincial election,” BC United executive director Lindsay Cote said in the letter.

“This does not fold our party or erase our organization,” she said. “Our intent is to ensure that following the October 2024 election, we will be able to have a thorough discussion with our membership about the future of BC United. If there is a desire within our membership to rebuild the party, and a plausible path to do so, we want to be in a position to act on this.”

Cote said the party has yet to decide how many of its candidates will stand in which ridings.

Falcon announced last week he was suspending the campaign and withdrawing the party’s candidate nominations and instead urging support for the Conservatives to prevent a vote-split that would help the New Democrats win re-election.

“Kevin Falcon, as leader of BC United, had the power under our party constitution to revoke nominations of all candidates for the upcoming election,” said Cote. “While he did not need support of the provincial executive for this decision, he sought it and it was granted. We are now in the process of revoking these nominations with Elections BC.”

Cote said the decision to suspend the campaign was difficult for party members, candidates, MLAs and staff employees.

“While we know this decision was gut wrenching, we strongly believe it gives British Columbians the best opportunity to defeat the NDP and secure a free-enterprise victory in the provincial election this October.”

Adam Wilson, BC United communications director, said in a statement running some candidates ensures the party name is available in future elections.