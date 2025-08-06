B.C. urges Ottawa to tighten bail rules after Kelowna mother's tragic death

B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma has sent a letter to her federal counterpart

This article discusses intimate partner violence and may be triggering to some readers. If you or someone you know is experiencing violence or abuse, contact the Kelowna Women’s Shelter 24/7 support line at 250-763-1040 or text 236-970-0704. In an emergency, call 911.

The B.C. government is pushing Ottawa to go further with proposed bail reforms, especially when it comes to protecting victims of intimate partner violence.

In a letter to the federal government, Attorney General Niki Sharma welcomed news that a bill aiming to toughen bail and sentencing laws will be introduced this fall. But she noted that more needs to be done, particularly in light of the tragic death of Bailey McCourt in Kelowna last month.

McCourt was killed on July 4, just hours after her former partner, James Plover, was found guilty of choking and threatening an individual in an incident in 2024. Despite that conviction, he was allowed to leave court under the same release conditions imposed after his initial arrest.

“Choking, suffocating, and strangulation are inherently dangerous and have long been recognized as significant risk factors for future intimate partner violence, including homicide,” Sharma wrote in her letter to Justice Minister and federal Attorney General Sean Fraser.

She is urging the federal government to introduce a reverse onus for certain crimes, including assaults or sexual assaults involving choking, suffocation, or strangulation. That would mean the accused must prove why they should be released on bail, instead of the Crown having to prove why they should be held.

“Under current law, the Crown bears the onus in such cases to show cause why the accused person’s detention is required, even after the accused has been found guilty,” Sharma wrote.

The letter also calls for amendments to the Criminal Code, which would allow bail conditions to be reviewed or revoked once a person is convicted, without waiting for sentencing.

B.C. launched an independent review of how the justice system handles sexual and intimate partner violence in June 2024. That review, led by Dr. Kim Stanton, produced 21 recommendations earlier this summer.

“We are currently considering those recommendations,” Sharma’s letter stated.

The federal Ombudsman for Victims of Crime is also conducting an investigation into the experience of sexual assault survivors in the justice system, with a report expected in a few weeks.

