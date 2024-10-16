B.C. voters break advance polling record

Elections BC says 778,000 people had already voted ahead of today’s final day of advance voting.

As leaders of B.C.’s main political parties converged on Vancouver Island in the final stage of campaigning before election day on Saturday, a record numbers of voters have already cast their ballots in advance polling.

Elections BC says more than 181,000 people voted on Tuesday, breaking a record set on the first day of voting last week.

The election office says 778,000 people had already voted ahead of today’s final day of advance voting.

B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad had campaign events scheduled in Nanaimo for Wednesday, while Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau was in Victoria.

NDP leader Eby will also be travelling the island for campaign events in Ladysmith, Duncan and Victoria.

The NDP has long regarded the island as a stronghold, but Rustad has said he regards it as winnable territory, while both of the Greens’ two current seats are on the island.