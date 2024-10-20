 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

B.C. Votes 2024: Conservative Armstrong takes Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream

The Liberals/B.C. United have held the riding since 1996
Jordy Cunningham
Jordy Cunningham
34766269_web1_231207-KCN-Tara-Armstrong-NEWS_1
Tara Armstrong is the BC Conservative Party candidate for the riding of Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream in the next provincial election. (Contributed)

Early unofficial results state B.C. Conservative Tara Armstrong has won the Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream riding with more than 53 per cent of the vote. 

 

This year, there were four candidates on the ballot in the Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream riding. Armstrong, Independent Kevin Kraft, BC NDP's Anna Warwick Sears, and Andrew Rose of the BC Green Party.

Formerly known as the Kelowna-Lake Country riding, Coldstream was added to the riding in early April 2023. Included in Coldstream is Lavington, Kalamalka Lake and Kal Lake Provincial Park.

Norm Letnick of the disbanded Liberal/BC United party has held the riding since 2009 and elected to not run this time around. The B.C. Liberals has held the riding since it changed to the Kelowna-Lake County in 1996.

More to come.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Jordy Cunningham

About the Author: Jordy Cunningham

Hailing from Ladner, B.C., I have been passionate about sports, especially baseball, since I was young. In 2018, I graduated from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops with a Bachelor of Journalism degree
Read more

More News

PROJECTED: NDP's Brar set to win Surrey-Fleetwood
PROJECTED: NDP's Brar set to win Surrey-Fleetwood
ELECTED: Hepner takes Surrey-Serpentine River for Conservatives
ELECTED: Hepner takes Surrey-Serpentine River for Conservatives
PROJECTED: Halford set to take Surrey-White Rock for Conservatives
PROJECTED: Halford set to take Surrey-White Rock for Conservatives