B.C. Votes 2024: Conservative Armstrong takes Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream

The Liberals/B.C. United have held the riding since 1996

Early unofficial results state B.C. Conservative Tara Armstrong has won the Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream riding with more than 53 per cent of the vote.

This year, there were four candidates on the ballot in the Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream riding. Armstrong, Independent Kevin Kraft, BC NDP's Anna Warwick Sears, and Andrew Rose of the BC Green Party.

Formerly known as the Kelowna-Lake Country riding, Coldstream was added to the riding in early April 2023. Included in Coldstream is Lavington, Kalamalka Lake and Kal Lake Provincial Park.

Norm Letnick of the disbanded Liberal/BC United party has held the riding since 2009 and elected to not run this time around. The B.C. Liberals has held the riding since it changed to the Kelowna-Lake County in 1996.

More to come.