B.C. watchdog launches probe after suspect loses consciousness, 4 cops hurt

The man is in critical condition, B.C. RCMP say

B.C.'s police watchdog has been notified after a man was seriously injured after a foot chase and arrest in Dawson Creek that also left four officers injured.

Dawson Creek RCMP were called for a complaint of people in possession of firearms and bear spray near 8 Street and 104 Avenue on Thursday (June 20), around 8 a.m., according to a B.C. RCMP release.

Officers took three people into custody, but one man ran away and police chased after him. He was apprehended outside a convenience store in the 800-block of 105 Avenue.

The suspect was alleged to have been "combative" with police during the arrest, and shortly after being taken into custody he "went into medical distress and lost consciousness," police said.

B.C. RCMP said officers got paramedics on scene to help and "initiated life saving measures." He was later taken to hospital and is in critical condition. Four officers were injured, with three of them needing medical attention.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating police actions.

The North District RCMP's regional general investigation, out of Prince George, is leading the investigation into the original weapons complaint.