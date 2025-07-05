B.C. water users reminded to check the life left in their lifejackets

Any with tears, missing buckles, crushed foam should be replaced

The Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue (RCMSAR) is reminding anyone hitting the water that a lifejacket is just a jacket if not up to lifesaving par.

When bringing lifejackets out for the first time of the season, the RCMSAR advises people to give them "a good once-over" before use.

"A lifejacket can only do its job if it's in good shape, fits you properly, and is the right type for what you're doing," RCMSAR said in a media release. "Whether that's paddling, boating, or just enjoying the dog days of summer."

Before trusting them with a life, check lifejackets for any rips tears or worn spots, broken or missing straps, buckles or zippers, and if the foam is crushed, brittle or cracked. If any of those apply, it's time to replace them.

To help lifejackets live longer, the RCMSAR offered the following tips: only use them for their real purpose, not as a cushion or boat fender; wash them gently by hand with soap and water, never using machines or harsh cleaners; and air dry them in the shade, not in the harsh sun or near a heater.

To test a lifejacket, they advise putting it on correctly and, in chest-deep water, float on your back to ensure it keeps your chin above water and allows you to breathe comfortably, adding that "a quick check now means peace of mind later."