BC Wildfire asks public to steer clear of aircraft fighting fires

BC Wildfire Service is warning members of the public of the risks to fire suppression efforts and safety if they interfere with aircraft fighting fires.

An Ontario CL-415 Super Scooper picks up water on a lake to drop on a wildfire.

BC Wildfire Service is urging members of the public to stay out of the way of aircraft fighting wildfires as fire activity in the province continues to escalate.

Smoke is becoming increasingly visible across many parts of the province, with 319 wildfires buring across B.C. as of July 20 and 78 new fire starts within the last 24 hours.

Skimmers and helicopters are supporting ground crew and response efforts, and are using local water sources, particularly in the Arrow, Kootenay Lake and Columbia fire zones.

In the interest of crew and public safety, the public is urged to keep well away from areas where airtankers or helicopters are operating.

People using other watercraft in the intended flightpath present a serious safety risk for air crews and anyone else in the area. Any potential conflict with these aircraft is extremely dangerous and interferes with the ability to fight wildfires.

BC Wildfire is responding to current and emerging fires on a priority basis.



Find wildfire updates on the mobile app or online at: https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/dashboard

To report a wildfire, dial 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from a cell phone.