BC Wildfire responds to 3 quickly spreading blazes near Ashcroft

The fires are all believed to be lightning caused

Three wildfires are burning out-of-control between Spences Bridge and Ashcroft.

The largest blaze is estimated at 11 hectares and is approximately 5.5 km north of Spences Bridge.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the blaze is suspected to be caused by lightning and was first discovered on July 13.

It is burning at a rank 4 fire behaviour, which means there is an organized flame front with occasional candling and it is spreading at a moderate to fast rate.

Approximately 7.5 km north of Spences Bridge is a 10-hectare fire that was discovered on July 12. This fire is also suspected to be caused by lightning and is burning at a rank 3 to 4.

“Helicopters continue to bucket water where achievable objectives have been identified. Increased behaviour has required a reassessment of ground crew placement,” stated BC Wildfire of both blazes.

The third smaller fire is located near Teit Creek South and is an estimated .1 hectares in size. The blaze was discovered on July 14 and is also lightning-caused.

No structures are threatened by any of the fires at this time.

Much of the B.C. Interior has been under a heat warning for several days and Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures for the Ashcroft area to reach 39 C by Tuesday and 40 C on Wednesday.