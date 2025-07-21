BC Wildfire Service responding to wildfire near Comox Lake

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting an out-of-control wildfire near Comox Lake during the afternoon of July 21.

The fire is reported to be on the Courtenay side of the lake, closer to the Comox Dam Recreational Area. A plume of smoke can be visible from part of the Comox Valley looking west.

According to the wildfire service, the fire is listed at one hectare. BCWS is responding with four initial attack crews, two helicopters and two officers. Air tankers have also been launched.

The service notes this is a Rank-2 fire, which is a ground fire with open flame.

There are recreational structures and a campground in the vicinity; however, BCWS says there is no immediate risk to structures or critical infrastructure.

An out-of-control wildfire is on that is spreading or is anticipated to spread beyond the current perimeter or control line.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.