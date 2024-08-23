 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

B.C. wildfires trending into the ‘held’ and mop-up stages

Less than 100 of B.C.’s active blazes are classified as burning out of control
The Canadian Press
web1_2024082313080-b1b3f21c2ccfc5bc38d547796e72d09bc152796162ddd84b3406a46c43630f95
Wildland firefighters with the B.C. Wildfire Service perform mop-up operations on the Shetland Creek wildfire’s eastern flank in the area of Thompson-Nicola, B.C. on Aug. 8. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service

British Columbia is down to just one “wildfire of note,” as the wildfire service says rain and cooler temperatures have helped crews turn the corner on a number of larger blazes, especially in southern parts of the province.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Shetland Creek wildfire, which had triggered evacuation orders and alerts in the southern Interior since it was first detected on July 12, is now classified as “being held” at about 280 square kilometres in size.

That leaves only the Corya Creek fire in the province’s northwest as the only fire of note, meaning it is highly visible or poses a threat to people or property.

The latest bulletin from the wildfire service says several larger fires in the south are now classified as under control or “being held” within their existing perimeters, and the number of active blazes across the province has dipped to about 330.

The service says many fires are in the “mop-up” stage, when crews move in to douse the edges of a blaze with water in order to fully contain it.

Still, it says recent rainfall has not been enough to alleviate severe drought across many areas of the province, and it’s still an active wildfire season.

It says dry conditions continue to contribute to the fire risk in northern B.C.

Just under 100 of B.C.’s active blazes are classified as burning out of control.

More than 90 per cent of the fires are believed to have been caused by lightning.

Campfires continue to be prohibited with the exception of the Prince George Fire Centre, the Haida Gwaii Forest District and the northwestern corner of B.C.

READ ALSO: More than 90% of B.C. remains under some level of drought

READ ALSO: ‘Inescapable’: study confirms extreme weather fuelled record widlfire year

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up