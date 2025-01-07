B.C. wineries get new direct-to-consumer wine program in Alberta

The program comes almost a year after Albertan put a stop to unregulated direct sales

Almost a year after Alberta informed B.C. wineries that they wouldn't be allowed to sell wine directly to consumers across the provincial border, a new direct-to-consumer program is set to go into effect.

Wine Growers BC and Premier David Eby both touted the good news on Jan. 7 with the announcement of the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) program.

According to Wine Growers BC, the new process will allow approved B.C. wineries to report and make payments to AGLC for wine products sold directly to consumers in Alberta. The agreement will run for one year, at which time it will be evaluated on its effectiveness.

"Alberta wine drinkers will be able to again enjoy the best wines in the world from British Columbia," Eby told media on Jan. 7. "We reached an agreement to collect taxes on behalf of the Alberta government here and remit them to Alberta, and that has resolved that trade dispute."

In January 2024, the Alberta government warned the B.C. wine industry that sales directly to Albertans would result in their products being pulled off liquor store shelves, with claims that the direct sales were being executed to escape taxation.

The temporary ban lasted until July when the agreement to establish the new program was reached between the two provinces.

“The agreement between our provinces means Albertans will continue to have the largest variety of liquor available for purchase. I’m pleased that wine will once again flow to Albertans’ doors and the industry will continue to flourish,” said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in a press release.

In addition to praise from the two governments for the program's support of interprovincial trade, Wine Growers BC has also given their approval to the program with the hopes of seeing it expand to the rest of the country.

According to Wine Growers BC, the industry generates approximately $3.75 billion annually and contributes over $440 million in federal and provincial tax revenues.

Eby responded to a question from the media about the expected impact on prices for wine by stating he believed the taxation amount wasn't the main issue.

"It wasn't a significant amount of money from the perspective of the Alberta budget that they were concerned about, it was just a matter of fair treatment that they wanted to address in terms of the importing of BC.. products in Alberta," said Eby.

The wine industry employs over 14,000 full-time workers in B.C. and also draws an estimated one million tourists to the province every year according to Wine Growers BC.